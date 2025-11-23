Romanov (shoulder) will have surgery and be out 5-6 months, the team announced Sunday.

Barring a deep playoff run from the Islanders, this in effect ends Romanov's season. The 25-year-old was hit from behind by Mikko Rantanen, who was ejected from Tuesday's game for the hit. Romanov had one assist in 15 games while averaging 19:27 of ice time per night this season with a minus-7 rating, 31 hits and 31 blocked shots.