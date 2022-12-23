Romanov picked up a goal, his first of the season, and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Romanov picked up an assist on Anders Lee's opening tally in the first period before scoring his first goal of the season, firing a slapshot through traffic to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the second. The 22-year-old defenseman now has a goal and nine assists through 34 games this season while providing a physical presence with 89 hits and 72 blocked shots.