Romanov (shoulder) may not be available for the start of training camp, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Romanov underwent offseason shoulder surgery after being injured late in the 2022-23 campaign. He hasn't been ruled out for the beginning of the season yet. Romanov compiled 22 points, 100 shots on goal, 129 blocked shots and 198 hits in 76 games last year.