The Canadiens traded Romanov and the 98th overall selection in this year's Entry Draft to the Islanders on Thursday in exchange for the 13th overall pick in this year's Entry Draft, Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic reports.

Montreal immediately proceeded to trade the pick acquired from the Islanders to Chicago in a deal for center Kirby Dach. As far as Romanov goes, it seems like a hefty price to pay for a guy who posted just three goals and 13 points in 79 games a season ago, but New York was actively seeking multiple upgrades on defense and Romanov certainly qualifies. He'll log a ton of minutes for his new club, although the 22-year-old rearguard is a restricted free agent and will need a new contract prior to next season. Romanov is not eligible for an offer sheet from other NHL clubs because he doesn't have enough professional seasons under his belt.