Romanov leads the team in blocked shots this season with 19 through four games.

Romanov was a controversial acquisition by the Islanders as it cost them a first-round pick in this past year's draft. Romanov is a physical defenseman, as evidenced by those blocked shots and the 11 hits he handed out in the early going this season. Offensively he is still a work in progress as he has yet to register a point and only had 13 points in 79 games for the Canadiens last season.