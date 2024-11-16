Romanov (upper body) will not be in the lineup in Seattle on Saturday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Romanov will sit out his seventh consecutive game. The defenseman has yet to practice with full contact since he last played Nov. 1. Romanov has two assists, 16 hits and 21 blocked shots in eight games in 2024-25.
