Romanov (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Ottawa, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov will miss his first game of the season. He has yet to pick up a point in four games this season, but has 15 hits and 12 blocked shots. Adam Boqvist will draw into the lineup to replace Romanov.

