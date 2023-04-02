Romanov (undisclosed) won't play Sunday versus Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov logged 19:43 of ice time in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Lightning. The reason for his absence is unclear at this time. Sebastian Aho (upper body) will replace Romanov in the lineup.
