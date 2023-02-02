Romanov has one goal, 14 assists, and a plus-6 rating in 52 games this season.
General manager Lou Lamoriello giving up a first-round pick for those numbers is getting harder and harder to justify. Romanov may have a future as a top-three defender, but he certainly isn't there yet and offers little to no fantasy value.
