Romanov (upper body) won't be ready for Game 1 against Carolina on Monday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Romanov missed the final five games of the regular season. He collected 22 points, 100 shots on goal, 129 blocked shots and 198 hits in 76 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. With Romanov unavailable, Samuel Bolduc is expected to make his NHL playoff debut.