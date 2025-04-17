Romanov (illness) isn't expected to play in the Islanders' season finale versus Columbus on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov is slated to end the campaign with four goals, 20 points, 100 shots, 147 hits and 165 blocks in 64 appearances. It's the third straight season in which he's recorded at least 20 points, though he is set to finish just below the 150-hit mark after reaching that milestone in each of his previous three campaigns.