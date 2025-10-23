default-cbs-image
Romanov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Romanov was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 16, so he can technically be activated as soon as he is ready to play -- though he has already been ruled out for the next two games at least. With the available roster spot, the Isles figure to bring up some emergency depth on the blue line -- most likely Isaiah George.

