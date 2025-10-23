Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romanov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Romanov was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 16, so he can technically be activated as soon as he is ready to play -- though he has already been ruled out for the next two games at least. With the available roster spot, the Isles figure to bring up some emergency depth on the blue line -- most likely Isaiah George.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not close to returning•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Unavailable against San Jose•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not playing Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Secures max-term deal•