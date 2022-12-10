Romanov was credited with a pair of assists, five shots and three hits during a 6-4 victory over the host Devils on Friday.
Romanov, who entered Friday with 25 points in 160 career games, needed only 19:51 to secure his first multi-point game since last season. The 2018 second-round draft pick earned two first-period assists on goals by Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. The helpers were Romanov's first points in nine outings. Romanov's last two-point effort developed against the Kraken on March 12.
