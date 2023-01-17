Romanov notched an assist, four hits and four PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

This was Romanov's third assist through eight games in January. The 23-year-old blueliner can chip in a bit of offense, but he primarily relies on physicality to make an impact. For the season, he's at a career-high 15 points with 57 shots on net, 112 hits, 83 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 45 contests.