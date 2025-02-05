Romanov logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Romanov had gone three games without a point, but he has logged at least four blocks in five straight contests. The 25-year-old defenseman also hasn't been completely devoid of offense lately, earning eight points over 12 outings since the start of January. He's seeing top-pairing minutes and always brings physicality. He's at 14 points, 56 shots on net, 99 blocks, 95 hits and a plus-9 rating through 39 contests this season.