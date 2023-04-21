Romanov (upper body) was back at practice Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov missed the last five games of the regular season, as well as the opening two games of playoffs with the injury. Romanov had two goals, 20 assists, 198 hits and 129 blocked shots in 76 games. Look for the 23-year-old to return to the lineup if he is healthy enough.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Remains unavailable Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Out for Game 1•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Remains sidelined•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Won't return Thursday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not playing Sunday•