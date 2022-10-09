Romanov was fined $5,000 on Sunday for charging Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck.

The incident occurred in Saturday's preseason contest and it earned him a two-minute penalty on the play. The fine is the maximum allowable under the terms of the CBA. Romanov registered three goals, 13 points, 107 shots on net, 144 blocks and 227 hits in 79 games last season with the Canadiens. He will play in his first year as a member of the Islanders in 2022-23 following an offseason trade.