Romanov (upper body) is still day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Penguins, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov's spot in the lineup at practice Monday was being filled by forward Matt Martin, which would seem to indicate that the 24-year-old blueliner will be healthy in time to suit up against Pittsburgh. Still, Romanov has played in just one of the Islanders' last five games as he works his way through this upper-body issue.