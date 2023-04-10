Romanov (upper body) hasn't resumed skating yet and isn't expected to play Monday against Washington, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Romanov will miss his fourth straight contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play in Wednesday's regular-season finale versus Montreal. Romanov has picked up 22 points, 100 shots on goal, 129 blocked shots and 198 hits in 76 games this campaign.