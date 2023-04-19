Romanov (upper body) didn't practice with the team Wednesday and is expected to miss Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Romanov has been sidelined since April versus the Lightning, a stretch of six games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in a 14-game goal drought during which he managed just 19 shots while recording four helpers. Even once cleared to play, Romanov is far from a lock to retake a spot in the lineup and may still have to keep watching from the press box.