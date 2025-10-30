Romanov (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov was sidelined since mid-October due to his upper-body injury, but he's been cleared to return following a five-game absence. Over Romanov's first four appearances of the season, he recorded no points, 15 hits, 12 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 18:12 of ice time.