Romanov was scoreless once again as the Islanders lost to the Blues 7-4 on Tuesday.

That makes eight straight games that Romanov has failed to put up a crooked number on the scoresheet. Romanov was also a minus-3 in the loss Tuesday but overall has a rating of plus-3 in 27 games this season. Romanov will face a challenging task to break his scoreless streak as the Isles will battle the Devils in their next game Friday.