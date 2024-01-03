Romanov found the back of the net in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Romanov found the back of the net midway through the second period to give the Islanders a 4-3 edge. It was his third tally and ninth point in 37 contests this season. Romanov stands out in terms of hits and blocks -- he has 50 and 88, respectively, in 2023-24 -- but the 23-year-old isn't a major offensive threat, having never recorded more than 22 points in a single season. It doesn't help that Romanov gets almost no power-play ice time and is unlikely to receive a role with the man advantage over the remainder of the campaign.