Romanov logged a goal, two shots, and three hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Jets.

Romanov extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0 in the second period, firing a slapshot off the glove of David Rittich. It's Romanov's second goal of the season and his first since Dec. 22. He's up to 18 points through 62 games. While his offensive production is limited, Romanov has provided a physical presence on New York's blueline with 161 hits and 105 blocked shots.