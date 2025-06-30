Romanov signed an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Romanov's deal will make him the highest-paid blueliner on New York's roster, coming in just ahead of veteran Ryan Pulock. In terms of fantasy value, Romanov won't impress offensively, having failed to reach the 25-point mark at any point in his five-year NHL career, but he can produce in banger formats. The 25-year-old Russian dished out 147 hits while adding 165 blocks in just 64 regular-season games last year and should continue to produce in those categories.