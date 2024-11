Romanov (illness) is set to play Wednesday versus Boston, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Romanov, who missed Monday's 4-2 loss to Detroit, is projected to skate alongside Noah Dobson on the first pairing. The 24-year-old Romanov has two assists, eight PIM, 31 hits and 27 blocks in 11 outings in 2024-25.