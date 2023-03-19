Romanov notched an assist, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Romanov set up Zach Parise's insurance goal in the third period. While Romanov has a modest three assists through seven games in March, he's added a plus-6 rating for the month. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points, a plus-11 rating, 92 shots on goal, 181 hits and 120 blocked shots through 70 outings overall, chipping in solid offense with his usual physical play.