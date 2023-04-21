Romanov (upper body) is expected to play Friday against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov will be in the lineup for the first time since April 1 after missing the last seven games. He averaged 19:27 of ice time with 22 points through 76 games during the regular season. Samuel Bolduc will come out of the lineup.
