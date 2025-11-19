Romanov (upper body) was injured in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Stars, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov didn't require hospitalization after getting smashed into the board by Mikko Rantanen, but his status beyond that isn't known. The 25-year-old Romanov missed five games earlier in the year with an upper-body injury. If he misses additional time, Adam Boqvist will likely enter the lineup, though the Islanders could also call up a left-shot defenseman from AHL Bridgeport to maintain balance on the blue line.