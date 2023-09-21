Romanov (shoulder) joined the Islanders for Thursday's practice, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Romanov was questionable for the start of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason, but in the end, he was fine for Thursday's opening practice. The 23-year-old had two goals, 22 points, 43 PIM, 198 hits and 129 blocks in 76 contests in 2022-23.