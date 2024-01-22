Romanov scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Stars.

Romanov opened the scoring 2:52 into the first period, firing a wrister past Scott Wedgewood off the rush to give the Isles an early 1-0 lead. The 24-year-old blueliner now has points in back-to-back games. He's up to 12 points (five goals, seven assists) with 104 blocked shots and 64 hits through 46 games this season. Romanov should continue skating on New York's top pairing while Ryan Pulock (lower body) remains sidelined.