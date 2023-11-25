Romanov ended up with two assists in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.

Romanov was good for a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and four blocked shots with three hits in 30:02 of ice time across 41 shifts. The Russian rearguard had managed just a single goal with no assists across the first 18 games. The multi-point effort was his first posting two assists against the Sabres on March 7, 2023.