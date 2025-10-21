Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Unavailable against San Jose
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romanov (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Romanov was deemed a game-time decision Monday, and it's unclear if he's suffered a setback since he was ruled out well before puck drop. Adam Boqvist will remain in the lineup Tuesday because of Romanov's absence. The Russian blueliner's next chance to suit up will be at home against the Red Wings on Thursday.
