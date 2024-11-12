Romanov (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Edmonton, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Romanov participated in Tuesday's morning skate but hasn't been cleared for contact yet. He will miss his fifth straight game. Romanov has accounted for two assists, 10 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 16 hits across eight appearances this season. During Romanov's absence, Isaiah George has been holding down a spot on the Islanders' top pairing for the last two games.