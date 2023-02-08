Romanov (personal) won't play Tuesday versus the Kraken.
Romanov's absence will open up a chance for Samuel Bolduc or Parker Wotherspoon to draw into the lineup. It's unclear if Romanov's absence will keep him out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Canucks.
