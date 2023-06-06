Romanov underwent surgery this offseason but is expected to be ready for training camp, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Romanov dealt with an upper-body injury at the tail end of the regular season and into the playoffs, though the Islanders didn't specify what surgery he had. The 23-year-old defenseman's status isn't in question as long as he recovers well over the summer.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Suiting up Friday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Practicing Friday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Remains unavailable Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Out for Game 1•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Won't play Wednesday•