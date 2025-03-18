Romanov (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Romanov is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak during which he registered 10 shots, 19 hits and 21 blocks while averaging 22:06 of ice time. Given his offensive limitations, the 25-year-old defenseman is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value except in banger leagues. Adam Pelech (lower body) will rejoin the lineup with Romanov on the shelf.