Romanov (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Boston but will travel with the Islanders during their upcoming three-game road trip and is expected to play at some point, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Romanov has missed the last four games due to his upper-body injury, but he's drawing closer to a return. While he'll be unavailable for at least one more matchup, he'll likely be able to suit up Thursday against Carolina or Friday against Washington. Adam Boqvist and Marshall Warren have filled in on the Islanders' blue line in Romanov's absence.