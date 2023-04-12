Romanov (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's game against Montreal.

Romanov hasn't been practicing with the Islanders, but he was on the ice prior to Wednesday's optional skate. He has two goals and 22 points in 76 appearances in 2022-23. The contest versus Monreal is the Islanders' regular-season finale, but Romanov might be available for the playoffs if New York is able to secure a berth.