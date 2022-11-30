Romanov has yet to score a goal in 23 games this season.

Romanov only had four goals in 156 career games entering this season, so it's not any shock that he isn't lighting the lamp on any consistent basis. What might be a shock to most, however, is that the Islanders were leading the league coming into Tuesday in goals from defensemen with 18. Romanov seems likely to add to that total sooner or later, as he does have 31 SOG this season.