Golyshev could play with the Islanders after having his KHL contract terminated, Neil Best of Newsday reports.

Golyshev was a fourth-round pick for the Isles in 2016 and has had a pretty successful career in the KHL with 109 goals and 220 points in 403 games. General manager Lou Lamoriello has stated that Golyshev wants to play in the NHL and that the team will talk to him now that he is free to do so. Golyshev is on the small side at 5'7" and 187 pounds, but that isn't the detriment in today's game that it may have been in the past. Golyshev could end up being the addition the Islanders make if they feel the trade deadline prices are too high for their liking.