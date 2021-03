Golyshev signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Friday.

Golyshev recently had his KHL contract terminated, allowing him to pen a deal with the Isles for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The 2016 fourth-round pick notched 12 goals and 27 points in 53 games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg before having his deal terminated. He'll likely report to AHL Bridgeport.