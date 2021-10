The cancellation of the game between the Isles and Devils cost Golyshev a chance to play with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier,

Golyshev would have to have a great game, and even that may not have been enough to make the team out of camp. He is competing with the likes of Leo Komarov, Richard Panik, Ross Johnston, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Kieffer Bellows for the final roster spot. Golyshev will likely find himself in Bridgeport of the AHL to start the season.