Islanders' Anders Lee: Absent Monday

Lee (personal) didn't practice with the Islanders on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz stated Monday that Lee missed practice due to personal reasons and is expected to play Tuesday versus Montreal. Lee will once again play on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle. After signing a seven-year $49 million contract in July, Lee has been a disappointment this season with only 19 goals and 40 points in 64 games. Lee is a presence in front of the opposing net but if he's not tipping in shots or sweeping in rebounds, his value to fantasy owners is limited as he doesn't possess a hard shot or skate particularly well.