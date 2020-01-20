Islanders' Anders Lee: Active night results in goal No. 15
Lee scored a goal and led all players with eight shots in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to Carolina. He also won seven of nine (77.8 percent) faceoffs.
Lee knotted the game at 1-1 with just under a minute remaining in the second period, ultimately sending the game into overtime. It was Lee's fourth goal in the last eight games and his 15th on the season. He's got 28 points in 48 games heading into Tuesday's game against the Rangers, the Islanders' final tilt before the All-Star break.
