Islanders' Anders Lee: Adds two points during 5-on-5 play
Lee supplied a goal and an assist at even strength Saturday, but the Islanders lost to the Penguins 3-2 in overtime.
After averaging a point per game in the first half of the season, Lee has slowed down dramatically, securing at least one goal or assist in just 40 percent of his 27 appearances in 2018. However, he's still averaging a career-high 3:06 of power-play ice time to complement 16 points in that special teams situation to the benefit of his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores 30th goal of campaign•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Moved off top line•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches 27th goal of season•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Nets pair to tie league lead•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Now third in NHL in goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...