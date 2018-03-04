Islanders' Anders Lee: Adds two points during 5-on-5 play

Lee supplied a goal and an assist at even strength Saturday, but the Islanders lost to the Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

After averaging a point per game in the first half of the season, Lee has slowed down dramatically, securing at least one goal or assist in just 40 percent of his 27 appearances in 2018. However, he's still averaging a career-high 3:06 of power-play ice time to complement 16 points in that special teams situation to the benefit of his fantasy owners.