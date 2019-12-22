Islanders' Anders Lee: Another multi-point effort
Lee scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.
He opened the scoring just 1:50 into the first period, setting the tone for the afternoon, then helped set up linemate Mathew Barzal for a second-period tally. Lee has four multi-point performances through 10 games in December, resulting in four goals and 10 points in total on the month.
