Lee scored two goals Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Lee picked up an early power-play goal and then tied the contest late with a deft, net-front move past Tristan Jarry with the extra attacker on the ice. He has four goals in his last three games and 26 (46 points) in 67 games this season. Lee has seven goals and four assists in his last 15 games, but he's also gone pointless in eight of those games.