Islanders' Anders Lee: Bags apple Saturday

Lee registered an assist, nine penalty minutes and two shots during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

The late-game fight with Evander Kane was a bit an outlier for Lee, but his helper gives him a respectable four points in the first seven games. The 28-year-old will struggle to hit the 30-goal mark now that he's no longer riding shotgun to John Tavares, but he's getting enough offensive opportunity to be worth rostering in most formats.