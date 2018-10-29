Islanders' Anders Lee: Bags two points in win
Lee notched a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.
Lee scored on the power-play Sunday and also assisted on the eventual game-winner, an admirable encore to a four-point performance. He has points in four straight and will face the Penguins on Tuesday. We advise that you continue to deploy him with confidence.
